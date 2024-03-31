934 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 934 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $267,135,000 after acquiring an additional 595,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $289.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

