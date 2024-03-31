916 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,863,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

