6,527 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
SRLN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 3,848,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.