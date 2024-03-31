6,527 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

SRLN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 3,848,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

