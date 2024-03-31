538,977 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Acquired by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 538,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,810,000. Fortrea comprises approximately 3.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Fortrea at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

FTRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. 534,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,962. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

