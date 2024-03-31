53,102 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period.

FBND traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.31. 1,002,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

