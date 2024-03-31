4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 29th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of FFNTF stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,404. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
