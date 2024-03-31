4,764 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,406,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPSE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.