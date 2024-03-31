4,579 Shares in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVIV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,079. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $266.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.