4,183 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average is $146.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

