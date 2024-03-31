252,800 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 218,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 531.5% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.96 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

