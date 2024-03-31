24,801 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Genius Sports Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GENI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 2,481,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

