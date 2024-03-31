24,245 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 203,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

