2,092 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX opened at $25.44 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.