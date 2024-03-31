2,047 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.