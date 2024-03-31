1,500 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,425,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,554,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,779,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,405.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,634. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

