12,448 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 262,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.84. The company had a trading volume of 285,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.