ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,000 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the February 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVSA opened at $0.75 on Friday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Get ZyVersa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZVSA

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.