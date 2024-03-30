Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Nucor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,304. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.