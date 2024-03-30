Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. The stock had a trading volume of 966,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

