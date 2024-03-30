Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $94.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,707,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

