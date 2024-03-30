Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.89. 4,039,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,588. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

