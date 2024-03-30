Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $182,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,108,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,222,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

