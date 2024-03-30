Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,966 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,628,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,801,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

