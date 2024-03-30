Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Zoned Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

