Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 214 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,932,000 after acquiring an additional 744,359 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of BATS:IEO opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

