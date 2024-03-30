Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $818,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.