Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.