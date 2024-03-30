Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

