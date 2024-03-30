Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

