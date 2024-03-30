Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up 3.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $5,421,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

TSN opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.