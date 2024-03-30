Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Shares Up 8.4%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. 62,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 49,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

