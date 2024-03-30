Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,791.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 19,230 shares of company stock worth $426,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

