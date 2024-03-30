Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0956 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 55,196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

