Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.30

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.24, with a volume of 1623053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.
Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
