Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,210,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

