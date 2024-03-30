Wedbush Cuts GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $5.60

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 626.31 and a beta of -0.42. GameStop has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 99.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 175.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

