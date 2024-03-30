Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.57.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $213.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.36. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $784,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.