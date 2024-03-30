Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,473 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $213.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

