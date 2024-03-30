Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $234.79

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$234.79 and last traded at C$232.79, with a volume of 46051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$233.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ATB Capital lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$192.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$221.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$200.14.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.8651858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total transaction of C$337,589.80. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.64, for a total transaction of C$1,011,840.00. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total transaction of C$337,589.80. Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,157 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

