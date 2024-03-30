Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.30

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 29500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Walker River Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.79.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

