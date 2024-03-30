Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 19,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 161,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Vyant Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Free Report) by 3,001.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.