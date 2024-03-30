Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

