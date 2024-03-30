Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Purchases £20,479.80 in Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Lingwood acquired 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,479.80 ($25,881.21).

Volution Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 434.60 ($5.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. Volution Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 327.80 ($4.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 457 ($5.78). The company has a market cap of £859.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,069.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,809.52%.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

