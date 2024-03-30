Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the February 29th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.5 days.
Vivendi Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VIVEF stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $11.75.
About Vivendi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.