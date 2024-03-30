Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 93,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

