Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. 19,471,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 18,806,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verb Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110,824 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

