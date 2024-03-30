Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.70

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 1293453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

