Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2776 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTC opened at $76.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

