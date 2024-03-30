Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.