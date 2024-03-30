Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

